New Listeria Outbreak With Unknown Food Source Under Investigation In NY

A new multi-state outbreak of infections from Listeria is under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"A specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this outbreak," the CDC said in a statement released on Wednesday, Feb. 15. "However, CDC is concerned that several recent illnesses have been reported. Listeria illness is rare, but it can result in serious illness or death."

A total of 11 illnesses have been reported in 10 states, including New York, shown in the image above. Of those states, Michigan is the only state with more than one illness reported, with two.

"The outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported," said the CDC. "This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria."

Public health officials are interviewing those who have become ill to find out what foods they ate before getting sick and collecting other information.

Listeria is especially harmful if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system.

Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

Listeria can cause fever and diarrhea similar to other foodborne germs, but this type of Listeria infection is rarely diagnosed, the CDC said, noting that symptoms in people with invasive listeriosis, meaning the bacteria has spread beyond the gut, depend on whether the person is pregnant.

Pregnant women: Pregnant women typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People other than pregnant women: Symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.

"If you are in any of these groups and have Listeria symptoms, contact your healthcare provider right away," the CDC said.

