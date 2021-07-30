Contact Us
New Law Prohibits Lawsuits Over Unpaid School Meal Fees In New York

Nicole Valinote
New York schools and school districts will not be allowed to file lawsuits against families for unpaid meal fees under a new law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the law signed on Thursday, July 29 builds on the state's "No Student Goes Hungry" program that is meant to protect families from "legal tactics related to their inability to make payments for school meals."

"Taking families to court over unpaid school meals is cruel, draconian, and runs counter to a school's fundamental mission to ensure the wellbeing of every student," Cuomo said. "This legislation builds upon this administration's work to end lunch shaming in New York and makes it clear that no family in need should have to endure a burdensome and costly legal process over their children's nutritional health."

The state added that since 2018, there have been a number of cases across the U.S. of schools threatening legal action against families of students who had unpaid meal fees. 

