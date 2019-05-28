Contact Us
New Info: Have You Seen Her Or This SUV? Police Provide More Details On Missing Area Woman

Joe Lombardi
Jennifer Dulos Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
A 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Police have provided additional information as the search continues for a 50-year-old woman who has gone missing in the area.

The New Canaan Police Department in Fairfield County received the report of a missing person on Friday, May 24 at approximately 7:30 p.m. A Silver Alert was then issued for Jennifer Dulos.

New Canaan Police with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police initiated a search and an investigation both of which are ongoing.

Police are now saying Dulos is believed to be operating a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, similar to the one shown in the second image above.

Anyone with information related to Dulos’ whereabouts should call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.

