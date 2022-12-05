New Extension For REAL ID Deadline Announced By DHS

You won't have to rush out to get your REAL ID if you haven't already done so, as officials announced plans to extend the full official enforcement deadline for the new form of identification that will be used to board domestic flights.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that it has extended the deadline for the REAL ID by two years, changing it from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025.

This gives states additional time to make sure their residents have licenses and ID cards that meet security standards established in the REAL ID Act.

After the enforcement deadline, federal agencies, such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will no longer be able to accept driver's licenses and ID cards that don't meet these federal standards, officials said.

DHS said the decision to extend the deadline was needed because the COVID-19 pandemic hindered peoples' ability to obtain a REAL ID and cause backlogs at state driver's license agencies.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

