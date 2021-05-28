Contact Us
New England Woman Goes Missing After Getting Into Vehicle At Times Square In New York City

Christine Hammontree
Christine Hammontree Photo Credit: Falmouth Police Department

Police are asking the public's help in locating a New England woman who went missing in New York City.

Christine Hammontree, age 29, of Falmouth, Maine, was last seen just after 2 a.m. on Monday, May 24 getting into a vehicle with a man and two women in Times Square.

She was reported missing to the Falmouth Police Department by her parents on Tuesday, May 25.

She was seen in surveillance video at the McDonald’s restaurant in Times Square,  in the early morning hours of May 24 wearing an oversized blue T-shirt, cutoff light blue jeans, sandals, the Falmouth Police Department said.

She was carrying an orange backpack and wore black Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses on the top of her head, said police. 

Hammontree was last seen getting into the vehicle outside of McDonald’s with the group of unidentified individuals.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christine Hammontree, please contact the Falmouth Police Department at 207-781-2300.

