Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Hudson Valley
News

New Details Emerge On Orange County Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jon Pelcin
Jon Pelcin Photo Credit: Bergen County Jail

New details have emerged after a 19-year-old was charged with repeatedly raping a minor in both the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Orange County resident Jon Edward Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police.

Pelcin committed the sexual assaults "over several years in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore" -- specifically on Long Beach Island, the NYSP announced in a news release.

Pelcin was charged with first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and child endangerment, according to state police.

He was initially sent to the Orange County Jail, then was transferred to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to face separate stalking charges out of Mahwah, records show.

Participating in the rape investigation along with Monroe Police and the NYSP's forensics unit were: 

The Orange County Child Advocacy Center, Orange County (NY) District Attorney’s Office, Ocean County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office, and Long Beach Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.