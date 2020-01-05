Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities
News

New COVID-19 Numbers In Westchester 'Encouraging,' Says Latimer: Latest Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Friday, May 1, 2020. Photo Credit: Westchester County
May 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Covid-19 Update Westchester County Receives Donation of 50,000 Face Masks from the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association during his COVID-19 update
May 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Covid-19 Update Westchester County Receives Donation of 50,000 Face Masks from the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association during his COVID-19 update Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers in Westchester “are encouraging,” according to County Executive George Latimer.

As the county enters its third month combating COVID-19, Latimer said that there have been a total of 29,323 positive cases of the 99,442 Westchester residents tested.

Of those cases, there have been 1,049 residents who died from the virus since the outbreak began in New Rochelle in early March.

There are currently 6,756 active cases in Westchester, which is down from 8,000 cases approximately a month ago, and more than 11,000 at the peak of the outbreak.

Latimer said that at the outset of the pandemic, many were worried about overwhelming the healthcare system, but hospitalization rates have held steady between 10 percent and 11 percent.

“Westchester was the first (positive case in the area) … and while we’re not the worst, there’s still a mindset that people look at Westchester and just say, that’s where it began. That’s the perception,” Latimer said. “The numbers we’ve seen continue to show encouraging trends in Westchester, and the statewide analysis is equally encouraging.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:

  • Yonkers: 5,252;
  • New Rochelle: 2,238;
  • Mount Vernon: 2,141;
  • White Plains: 1,355;
  • Port Chester: 921;
  • Greenburgh: 863;
  • Ossining Village: 829;
  • Peekskill: 631;
  • Cortlandt: 620;
  • Yorktown: 454;
  • Mount Pleasant: 455;
  • Eastchester: 336;
  • Scarsdale: 318;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 298;
  • Harrison: 288;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 274;
  • Tarrytown: 223;
  • Mount Kisco: 216;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 212;
  • Bedford: 196;
  • Somers: 171;
  • Rye City: 149;
  • Elmsford: 148;
  • Rye Brook: 151;
  • North Castle: 143;
  • New Castle: 143;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 132;
  • Pelham: 124;
  • Ossining Town: 123;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 120;
  • Tuckahoe: 109;
  • North Salem: 99;
  • Pleasantville: 89;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 85;
  • Pelham Manor: 83;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 75;
  • Lewisboro: 76;
  • Ardsley: 67;
  • Irvington: 67;
  • Bronxville: 51;
  • Larchmont: 50;
  • Buchanan: 30;
  • Pound Ridge: 18.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 308,314 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in the deaths of 18,610 New Yorkers.

