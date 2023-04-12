Contact Us
New Bridge Construction To Close Rockland County Roadway For Months

Kathy Reakes
The area where the new bridge is being constructed.
The area where the new bridge is being constructed. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Rockland County drivers will need to find detours when construction begins on a new bridge in Rockland County.

Snake Hill Road in West Nyack will be closed between Old Mill Road and Crusher Road beginning Tuesday, April 18 lasting into September, said the Clarkstown Police.

The closure is due to a new bridge being constructed over the railroad tracks.

Detour signs will be posted on Old Mill Road and Kings Highway. 

Drivers should be prepared to use alternate routes of travel during this time.

