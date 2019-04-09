Netflix Shelves Movie With Area Native Huffman After She Admits Guilt

The hits keep coming for Northern Westchester native Felicity Huffman, who had her Netflix film postponed amid her role in the nation’s largest-ever college admissions scam involving her children.

Last month, Huffman, 56, who spent much of her childhood in Bedford, was among dozens of prominent celebrities, wealthy parents and coaches who were implicated in “Operation Varsity Blues,” where they paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their children into some of the nation’s top colleges and universities.

This week, Huffman and 13 others pleaded guilty to the college admissions scandal, admitting that she paid $15,000 to a foundation in an effort to boost her daughter’s SAT score. In total, 33 parents were charged and face litigation.

In response to the guilty plea, Netflix announced that the Desperate Housewives’ star’s film “Otherhood,” also starring Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett, will be postponed. No new release date has been announced by the streaming service giant. According to reports, Netflix has not pulled a second Huffman-led project, “When They See Us,” which is set to be released on May 31.

"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office," Huffman said in a statement on Monday. "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.