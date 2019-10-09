Nearly 700K More Pickup Trucks Recalled Due To Tailgate Problem

Fiat Chrysler is expanding its recall of Dodge Ram pickup trucks that may have a faulty tailgate that could open unexpectedly.

The company announced that it is recalling 693,000 pickups to fix the tailgates. It comes on the heels of other recalls for tailgates that opened while the trucks are operating, totaling more than 1.1 million vehicles in all.

The recall was expanded on Thursday, Aug. 29, and it includes 2013 and 2014 model Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks. The recall came after 127 warranty claims or repair orders were made potentially related to the problem.

The recall, which began in May, originally covered 2015 through 2017 model Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups with eight-foot beds and power locking tailgates; and all 2013, 2014 and 2018 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks built before April, 1 last year.

Fiat Chrysler has stated that it’s unaware of any accidents that may have been caused by the problem forcing the recall. Dealers will repair the latch. Owners involved in the latest recall will get letters starting around Friday, Oct. 18.

