Nearly 200,000 Pounds Of Frozen Dinners Recalled Due To Glass Concerns

Check your freezers - nearly 200,000 pounds of a popular frozen pork product is being recalled after pieces of glass and plastic was found inside.

Bellisio Foods announced that they are recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entree products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The recalled products - whose label can be seen above - were produced between Dec. 7 last year and Feb. 15. They include 14-ounce black cardboard packages containing “Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty With BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes.” They have “best by” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, on the label.

The FSIS noted that the products being recalled also have an establishment number of “EST. 18297” on the end of the carton.

The issue with glass and plastic was discovered when they received complaints of glass, plastic and other materials in the rib-shaped patty. FSIS was notified on Feb. 22. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions, though consumers who may have purchased the product have been urged to check their freezers.

The recall has been classified as “Class I,” which according to the FSIS, means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

