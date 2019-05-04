Nearly 12 Million Pounds Of Tyson Chicken Strips Under Massive Recall

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 11,829,517 million pounds of chicken strip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Saturday, May 4.

The frozen, ready-to-eat items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020. This chart contains a list of the products subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

The items were shipped to retail and Department of Defense locations nationwide, for institutional use nationwide and to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products, according to the FSIS.

The FSIS said it's now aware of six complaints during the time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury and noted that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS said it's concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

