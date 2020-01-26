NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed In Helicopter Crash

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant is among five people who were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened just northwest of downtown Los Angeles at about 11 a.m. Pacific Coast Time on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Bryant, 41, who had four daughters with his wife Vanessa, played in the NBA for 20 years, all as a Laker.

He won two gold medals for Team USA and is the NBA's fourth-leading all-time scorer.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

