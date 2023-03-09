NASA Rocket Will Be Visible Across East Coast This Weekend

It’s a bird. … It’s a plane. …

It’s a NASA rocket that should be visible up and down the East Coast this weekend.

Dubbed “Stronger Together,” NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will be launching a 59-foot-tall Electron rocket during a mission scheduled to lift off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, authorities announced.

The rocket will take off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. There is expected to be a two-hour launch window.

This mission represents the second to launch at the Wallops Island Spaceport, following “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” operation in January.

According to NASA officials, the latest mission s a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space.

A livestream of the launch can be found here through the Rocket Lab, which will begin approximately 40 minutes before the 6 p.m. takeoff.

