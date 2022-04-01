'My Whole World Stopped': NY Man Claims '$10K A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth millions of dollars.

Rex Dashnaw claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery’s $10,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Wednesday, March 30.

Dashnaw is from the City of Onchiota in Franklin County, which is located about 40 miles from Plattsburgh.

“My whole world stopped,” Dashnaw told NY Lottery after confirming how much his ticket was worth.

Dashnaw decided to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $5,464,288 after required withholding, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Broadway Mobil, which is located at 196 Broadway in Saranac Lake.

