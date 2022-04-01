Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Dealer Nabbed For Overdose Deaths From Fentanyl-Laced Heroin In Hudson Valley
News

'My Whole World Stopped': NY Man Claims '$10K A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth millions of dollars.
A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth millions of dollars. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth millions of dollars. 

Rex Dashnaw claimed the top prize in the New York Lottery’s $10,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Wednesday, March 30.

Dashnaw is from the City of Onchiota in Franklin County, which is located about 40 miles from Plattsburgh. 

“My whole world stopped,” Dashnaw told NY Lottery after confirming how much his ticket was worth.

Dashnaw decided to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $5,464,288 after required withholding, the lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Broadway Mobil, which is located at 196 Broadway in Saranac Lake.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.