Murderer Of Pearl River 16-Year-Old Violated Parole By Being Drunk, Report Says

Kathy Reakes
Richard LaBarbera
Richard LaBarbera Photo Credit: New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Richard LaBarbera, the convicted murderer of a 16-year-old Pearl River teen who was freed just two weeks ago on parole, was rearrested for reportedly being drunk.

LaBarbera, 66, was released earlier this month amid a hailstorm of criticism from lawmakers, residents, and cops, after serving nearly 40 years for the 1980 murder of Paula Bohovesky. His co-killer, Robert McCain, was recently denied parole.

But just two weeks into his parole officials said he had been arrested and was in jail at the Erie County Holding Center.

Officials did not release a reason for his arrest, but a law enforcement source told The Buffalo News, that parole officials allegedly found him drunk.

Corrections officials, who did not confirm the reason for his arrest, did stress that he had not committed a new crime.

Paula Bohovesky, an honor student and aspiring actress, was beaten, sexually assaulted and stabbed to death on October 28, 1980, by McCain, and LaBarbera.

Paula Bohovesky

According to court accounts of the crime, McCain walked up to Paula and crushed the right side of her skull with a chunk of brick he had picked up from the ground. He then dragged the young teen behind an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her, as LaBarbera watched.

When McCain was finished, LaBarbera, thinking that Paula was dead, attempted to sexually assault her. But during the second attack, she stirred and he pulled out a knife and stabbed her five times in the back, killing her.

Both men had been convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

