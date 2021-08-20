Mural Designed By Rockland Woman Unveiled At MetLife Stadium

A mural honoring essential workers that was designed by a Hudson Valley woman was unveiled at the MetLife Stadium.

Tricia Reilly-Matthews, age 61, of Tomkins Cove in Rockland County, created the design for the "Angels Among Us" mural, which is featured at the MetLife Stadium entrance in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Angels Among Us" by mural contest winner Tricia Reilly-Matthews New York Giants

Reilly-Matthews was one of the winners who submitted artwork to MetLife celebrating essential workers. The winning pieces were selected by MetLife, along with former New York Jet Bart Scott and former New York Giant Victor Cruz.

The art submissions were turned into large-scale murals by creative director Valentino Mikalef and his team of mural artists, according to MetLife Stadium.

Tiffany Loo also was selected as a winner, and her "Thank You Silhouette" piece is also displayed at the stadium.

"Thank You Silhouette" by mural contest winner Tiffany Loo New York Giants

Cruz joined Reilly-Matthews at the unveiling of the murals on Saturday, Aug. 14, MetLife said.

“Honoring our workforce heroes has never been more important,” Cruz said. “I am thankful for all the workers who have made – and still are making – sacrifices for the community. I’m excited for these creative, special works of art to come to life in a big way to show our gratitude.”

