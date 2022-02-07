Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Multiple Bobcat Sightings Reported In Hudson Valley Community

Zak Failla
Bobcats were caught on camera in Rye Brook.
Bobcats were caught on camera in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: Rye Brook Police Department
Bobcats were caught on camera in Rye Brook. Photo Credit: Rye Brook Police Department

Police agencies are cautioning homeowners to be on alert after bobcats were spotted roaming in the region.

In Westchester, the Rye Brook Police Department issued a warning on social media advising that there has been a report of multiple “bobcats” in the area of Rockinghorse Trail and Country Ridge Drive on Sunday, Feb. 6.

According to the department, officers have been in the area patrolling, though homeowners have been instructed to close open garage doors to avoid offering an inviting, warm refuge for the animals.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, “Bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat and usually smaller than the Canada lynx.

"Their fur is dense, short, and soft and is generally shorter and more reddish in the summer and longer and more gray in the winter.

"Spotting occurs in some bobcats and is faded in others. The face has notable long hairs along the cheeks and black tufts at the tops of each ear.

“Bobcats (Lynx rufus) are widely valued as a resident wildlife species in New York, although they are rarely seen in the wild due to their secretive behavior.

"All indications, including harvest trends, suggest that bobcats have increased in abundance here and in surrounding states, and observations have become more common in recent years.

“Based on analysis of harvest data, we estimate New York’s bobcat population to be approximately 5,000 animals in areas where regulated hunting and trapping seasons have been in place since the 1970s.” 

