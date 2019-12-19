Multidrug-Resistant Campylobacter Linked To Pet Store Puppies Infects 30 People

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an outbreak of multi-drug resistant human Campylobacter jejuni infections that have been linked to pet store puppies in several states.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 17, the strain had been identified in 30 people in 13 states, including four hospitalizations. There have been no deaths linked to Campylobacter jejuni.

According to the CDC, illnesses started on dates ranging from Jan. 6 through Nov. 10. Those infected range in age from 8 months to 70 years, with a median age of 34; 52 percent of infected people were women.

“Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak,” the CDC noted. “Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland.”

In interviews with the CDC, ill people answered questions about dog, puppy, and other exposures they had in the week before they became ill. Of the 24 people interviewed, 21 (88 percent) reported contact with a puppy in the week before illness started, and 15 (71 percent) of those 21 people reported contact with a puppy from a pet store. When asked about the specific pet store, 12 (80 percent) of those 15 people reported either having contact with a puppy or working at a Petland store.

Investigators reported eight more ill people who had contact with a puppy at Petland and had a diagnostic test showing they were infected with Campylobacter bacteria.

“Laboratory evidence indicates that bacteria from ill people in this outbreak are closely related genetically to bacteria from ill people in the 2016 through 2018 outbreak of multidrug-resistant Campylobacter infections linked to pet store puppies,” the CDC reported. The outbreak sickened 113 people in 17 states.

According to the CDC, many people with Campylobacter infections develop diarrhea that is often bloody, along with possible fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin two to five days after exposure. The illness usually lasts about a week and many people recover without antibiotic treatment.

The CDC said that puppies and dogs can carry Campylobacter germs that can make people sick, even while appearing healthy and clean. People who own or come in contact with puppies or dogs are advised to take steps to stay healthy around their pet:

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching your puppy or dog, after handling their food, and after cleaning up after them;

Adults should supervise hand washing for young children;

If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer until you are able to wash your hands with soap and water;

Wash your hands after cleaning up urine (pee), feces (poop), or vomit from your puppy or dog. Clean up any pee, poop, or vomit inside the house immediately. Then disinfect the area using a water and bleach solution;

Don’t let dogs lick around your mouth and face;

Don’t let dogs lick your open wound or areas with broken skin;

Take your dog to the veterinarian regularly to keep it healthy and to help prevent the spread of disease.

