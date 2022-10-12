Contact Us
Motorists Advised To Avoid Area In Region Where Old Stick Of Dynamite Found

Nicole Valinote
Mamaroneck Avenue and Saxon Drive
Mamaroneck Avenue and Saxon Drive Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Westchester County officials advised motorists to avoid an area where construction workers discovered what appeared to be an old stick of dynamite. 

Police responded to the Mamaroneck Avenue Bridge at Saxon Drive in Mamaroneck at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after construction workers who were doing excavation work located the device, which had wires attached to it, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety announced.

The County Police Hazardous Devices Unit is assessing the device and determining how to safely remove it, officials said.

Officials said motorists should avoid the area around Mamaroneck Avenue and Saxon Drive due to the investigation, and added that Mamaroneck Avenue is closed in the area.

Motorists in the Mamaroneck-Harrison area are advised to seek an alternate route for the next several hours, officials reported.

