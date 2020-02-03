Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After 24-Year-Old Found Shot In Rockland
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Two-Vehicle Crash In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Broadway and Mill Street in the City of Newburgh.
Broadway and Mill Street in the City of Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A motorcyclist was airlifted to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the area.

The crash took place in Orange County on Monday, Feb. 3 in the City of Newburgh at Broadway and Mill Street.

Upon arrival, Newburgh officers found the motorcycle and its driver in the roadway,  said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

The victim was transported to  St. Luke’s Hospital before being flown to Westchester Medical, Burns said.

The driver of the motor vehicle did not seek medical attention at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

