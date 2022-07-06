Mother Speaks Out After 22-Year-Old Killed In I-84 Road Rage Incident

The mother of one of the two men who were killed during an apparent road rage altercation on I-84 in the Hudson Valley has spoken out, according to a new report from CBS News.

Dutchess County residents 22-year-old Fabian Tirado, of Wappingers Falls, and 38-year-old Mark Hall, of Holmes, were involved in the road rage incident in the Putnam County town of Kent on Saturday, July 2, police said.

Police said Hall and Tirando stopped in the right lane of travel and exited their vehicles during the altercation, and both men were struck and killed by a third vehicle at about 1:30 a.m.

Tirado's mother, Marisol Tarantino, spoke with CBS New York about the incident and the loss of her son, advising drivers to avoid getting into altercations with others on the road.

"If somebody is cutting you off, just ignore it," she told the news outlet. "Keep going. Don't bother. It's not worth it. It's really not."

Read the full report from CBS News here.

