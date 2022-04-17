Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Area Woman Admits To Burglary After False Claim She Had COVID-19, DA Says
Mother Of Two Found Dead Inside Duffel Bag Near Her Home In Residential NY Neighborhood

Joe Lombardi
Orsolya Gaal
Orsolya Gaal Photo Credit: Facebook/orsolya.gaal.9

A New York mother of two was found dead in a duffel bag a half-mile from the family's home in a gated community in Forest Hills, Queens, according to authorities.

The woman, identified as Orsolya Gaal, was 51 years old.

Her body was discovered just after 8 a.m. Saturday, April 16 along with a blood trail leading back to her Juno Street home, the NYPD said, according to PIX11.

Her husband and older teenage son were out of town at the time of her death, PIX11 reported, citing sources said.

After the body was discovered, the younger son was seen being taken away in handcuffs from their Tudor-style home, according to the New York Post.

No arrests have been announced in the case, and the medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

