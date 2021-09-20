Contact Us
More Than A Dozen Hospitalized After Chemical Spill In Hudson Valley

The New Rochelle YMCA.
The New Rochelle YMCA. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

At least 13 people were transported to area hospitals after a chemical spill at a YMCA in Westchester County

The spill took place around 7:14 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at the New Rochelle YMCA located at 50 Weyman Ave., police said.

New Rochelle police and firefighters responded to the YMCA on a report of a chemical exposure causing respiratory distress to multiple patrons, said Captain J. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police.

The cause of the exposure is under investigation by New Rochelle Police detectives and at this time, appears to be that an accidental mixture of chemicals created a hazardous condition leading to respiratory distress to 13 people who were transported to area hospitals, Coyne said.

Current information indicates that "this incident was indeed accidental and not criminal in nature," Coyne said.

"It is unknown at this time what chemicals were spilled," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

