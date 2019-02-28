Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Missing - Seen Him Or This Car: Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Man
News

More Than 50,000 Pounds Of Fish Products Recalled Due To Improper Inspection

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd., a McAllen, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 51,942 pounds of frozen Siluriformes fish products. Photo Credit: USDA
McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd., a McAllen, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 51,942 pounds of frozen Siluriformes fish products. Photo Credit: USDA
McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd., a McAllen, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 51,942 pounds of frozen Siluriformes fish products. Photo Credit: USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of more than 50,000 pounds of frozen fish products that were not properly inspected.

The USDA announced that McAllen Cold Storage is recalling approximately 51,942 pounds of frozen Siluriformes fish products - specifically Basa fillets - that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The frozen Basa fillet items were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from Aug. 1 last year through Feb. 15 this year.

The recalled products include 22-pound white cardboard cases containing five to seven and seven to nine ounce pieces of “bwi Frozen Pangasius (Basa) Fillets Skinless & Boneless.” The products will have case codes of “BWI 134833” or “BWI 134858” with use by dates of May 31, 2020 or June 1, 2020.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS investigator conducted an inquiry to determine if McAllen Cold Storage received imported Pangasius frozen Basa fillet products originating from Vietnam. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.