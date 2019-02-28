More Than 50,000 Pounds Of Fish Products Recalled Due To Improper Inspection

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of more than 50,000 pounds of frozen fish products that were not properly inspected.

The USDA announced that McAllen Cold Storage is recalling approximately 51,942 pounds of frozen Siluriformes fish products - specifically Basa fillets - that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The frozen Basa fillet items were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from Aug. 1 last year through Feb. 15 this year.

The recalled products include 22-pound white cardboard cases containing five to seven and seven to nine ounce pieces of “bwi Frozen Pangasius (Basa) Fillets Skinless & Boneless.” The products will have case codes of “BWI 134833” or “BWI 134858” with use by dates of May 31, 2020 or June 1, 2020.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS investigator conducted an inquiry to determine if McAllen Cold Storage received imported Pangasius frozen Basa fillet products originating from Vietnam. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

