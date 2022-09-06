Contact Us
More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On 2 Nearby NY Beaches

Kathy Reakes
Thousands of jellyfish invaded Long Island over the holiday weekend.
Thousands of jellyfish invaded Long Island over the holiday weekend. Photo Credit: Ganapathy Kumar on Unsplash

More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches.

The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, there were 300 reported stings at Robert Moses alone, Gorman said.

Another 200 people were reported stung in Nassau County at Jones Beach, he added.

By Monday, the slimy stingers had moved about 100 yards offshore, so fewer swimmers were targets, Gorman said.

"It's normal for jellyfish to be in the area from mid-August to mid-September," he said. "But it was very unusual to see thousands this close to the shore."

None of the injuries were serious, but lines were reportedly out the doors at the beach medical clinics.

