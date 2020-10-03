More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rockland

Rockland County is up to five confirmed cases of coronavirus, all linked to 50-year-old New Rochelle attorney Lawrence Garbuz, who is patient zero for the virus in the Hudson Valley.

The Rockland County Department of Health confirmed this week that there have been at least three more positive tests for COVID-19, more than doubling the number of people who had previously contracted the virus.

According to reports, the new cases are believed to be related to two caterers from Rockland who worked a bah mitzvah or wedding in Westchester late last month that Garbuz attended.

In response, the East Ramapo Central School District, where those who tested positive attend classes, announced it would be shutting down for two weeks.

The district confirmed that students attending Pomona Middle School, Hempstead Elementary School, and Ramapo High School also tested positive for coronavirus.

The Rockland County Commissioner of Health and the New York State Education Department recommended that all three schools be closed out of an abundance of caution. Hempstead Elementary School, Pomona Middle School, and Ramapo High School will be closed through 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, for sanitizing, progress monitoring and social-distancing.

The students are not exhibiting any symptoms, and “the district’s response is designed to demonstrate vigilance and recognition of individuals who may be immunocompromised.” Officials noted that anyone who spent time in Hempstead Elementary School, Pomona Middle School and Ramapo High School on or after Friday, March 6 must self-quarantine.

“We recognize that this may be an inconvenience to our families, but our primary concern is the health and wellness of all students and staff. The East Ramapo Central School District will continue to work with all of our partners to take any additional steps needed and keep the community informed through this platform”

Rockland County Health officials said that a self-quarantine means:

You have to stay away from other people for the entire quarantine period. You cannot go to work, school, religious services or any other public place.

If you live with other people, you have to stay in a room by yourself.

If you have to share a bathroom, you must clean the bathroom after you use it every time.

People should leave food and other items that you need outside your door.

If you feel sick, call your private physician for further guidance.

Health officials said anyone who visited the listed locations in the county may have been exposed to the virus officially known as COVID-19:

150 Remsen Avenue, Monsey on Friday, Feb. 28, between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 29, between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.;

Monsey on Friday, Feb. 28, between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 29, between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; The Atrium Ballroom , 401 NY-59, Monsey on Monday, March 2, between 2:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

"The Rockland County Department of Health is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health to prepare for monitoring and investigating local cases," Rockland County Commissioner of Health Patricia Schnabel Ruppert stated. "Considering the recent measles outbreak in Rockland that came to an end, the RCDOH is well prepared to monitor individuals for COVID-19.

"While people are focused on the possible risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19), I want to remind residents that another virus poses a direct and immediate risk: the flu. Both are respiratory illnesses, so the basics of good personal hygiene are the same. It is important to wash your hands often, stay home when you are sick, and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze by using your elbow or a tissue"

This continues to be a rapidly developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

