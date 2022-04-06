Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Percentage Of NY Cases Linked To 'Stealth Omicron' Subvariant
News

Money Launderer From Area Had Thousands Stashed In Car Box, Prosecutors Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The cash was stashed in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
The cash was stashed in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

An accused money launderer from Westchester was busted in New Jersey with $11,691 in dirty cash stashed in a secret compartment of his car, authorities said.

Yonkers resident Pascual Ciriaco, age 49, who’s married and unemployed, was taken into custody following the stop in Teaneck, NJ by Narcotic Task Force detectives who’d been tipped off that he was “transporting bulk amounts of currency,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Ciriaco had stashed the cash in an “electronically operated aftermarket hidden compartment” in his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Detectives charged him with money laundering and he was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.