Mom Intentionally Drove Son Into Connecticut Lake In Murder/Suicide, Police Say

Police have determined that a mother “intentionally drove” into a Connecticut lake, killing herself and her son who was a passenger.

The incident took place on Friday, July 31, when Connie Crowell, age 54, of Monroe, and her passenger and son John Crowell, age 22, both died due to drowning when she drove an SUV into the Housatonic Lake in western New Haven County in the Town of Seymour, on Roosevelt Drive.

Seymour Deputy Police Chief Roberto Rinaldi said that following a lengthy investigation, the department has ruled the incident as a murder/suicide.

"Connie Crowell intentionally drove her vehicle into Lake Housatonic," he said.

On the day of the incident, a boater, who was in the area, saw the vehicle go into the water and went to assist and provide rescue effort, Rinaldi said.

"The boater made numerous attempts to rescue the occupants of the vehicle," he added.

The boater said Crowell refused to acknowledge or accept the boater's assistance and rescue efforts.

Crowell, a longtime resident of Monroe, was known for her civic passion and was employed at Playtots Preschool in Easton as a teacher.

