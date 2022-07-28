Mistake On The Hudson: Pilot Out For Swim Prompts 911 Call

A miracle on the Hudson it was not.

A good Samaritan in Columbia County called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28, with reports of a small plane down in the Hudson in Catskill, not far from the Rip Van Winkle Bridge.

When troopers arrived they found a seaplane in the water and reported at least one occupant out and in the water, New York State Police said.

Troopers eventually determined that the situation was not an emergency landing and that the pilot had simply stopped to go for a swim.

“The good Samaritan called it in, trying to do the right thing,” said New York State Police spokesperson AJ Hicks.

The pilot took off a short time later.

