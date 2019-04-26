Missing Westchester Man Found

Update:

A 25-year-old man who went missing on Thursday evening, April 25 has been located and is safe, Greenburgh Police announced Friday evening, April 26.

No further details were released.

Original report:

A 25-year-old man has gone missing in Westchester and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Benjamin Jin-Ma was last seen Thursday, April 25 at 7:20 p.m. boarding a southbound Bee-line bus at Central Avenue/ Marion Avenue and then exiting the bus at Tuckahoe Road/Central Avenue at 7:38 p.m., Greenburgh Police said.

He is described as a male Asian who is 5-foot-9, approximately 200 pounds with short black hair. Has a sleeve tattoo on right arm.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green shorts and tan flip flops. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 914-989-1700.

