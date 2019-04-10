Missing Teen Last Seen At Area Cocktail Lounge Found

An 18-year-old Wappinger woman missing since Saturday, April 6, has been found safe by New York State Police after troopers pinged her cell phone.

Jestine D. Geraghty, who was reported missing after she was was seen at a cocktail lounge in Middletown was found safe in Newburgh on Tuesday, April 9, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, troopers pinged Geraghty's cell phone which led them to an apartment complex in the Town of Newburgh. While troopers were searching the complex, she came out of an apartment and was spotted by the searching troopers.

Once in custody, Geraghty refused to cooperate with state police and would not tell them which apartment she had been inside, Hicks said.

After continuing to refuse to cooperate, the teen was turned over to Town of Newburgh police where she was wanted on a warrant.

Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni said Geraghty was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and that she was able to post bail and was set free.

