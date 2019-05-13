Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

News

Missing Rockland Teen Found Dead

Joe Lombardi
Peter Ereifej, 18.
Peter Ereifej, 18. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Update

The teen who went missing in the area late last week has been found dead.

The Clarkstown Police Department said at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, that it "regretfully reports that Peter Ereifej, 18, of New City, has been located deceased at Hook Mountain State Park located in Congers."

Ereifej had been missing since Friday, May 10. He was reported missing by his mother, who stated that he had a past issues with depression, police said.

More than one hundred volunteers turned out to help search for the teen.

The cause of his death is under investigation and will be handled by the New York State Park Police, due to the incident taking place in its jurisdiction, Clarkstown Police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Original Report, Saturday, May 11:

A teen has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Peter Ereifej, 18, was reported missing by his mother on Friday, May 10. Peter was last seen walking from his residence in New City in Rockland County, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

