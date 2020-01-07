Missing Mom's Family, Friends Say Arrests Bring 'No Sense Of Closure'

The family and friends of missing mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos say the arrest of her estranged husband Fotis Dulos on murder charges , does not bring closure.

"Above all, we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests, " said Carrie Luft on behalf of the Farber-Dulos family and friends.

Fotis Dulos was arrested early Tuesday, Jan. 7 and is expected to be charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Dulos' ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and an attorney who had represented Dulos, Kent Mahwinney, have both reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

"Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us, there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back," Luft said. "We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss."

The family and friends of Jennifer Dulos, who have quietly worked behind the scene to protect the couple's five children, also said they believe the warrants speak for themselves.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," Luft added.

The children, who have been living with their grandmother Gloria Farber in Manhattan since Jennnifer Dulos disappeared on Friday, May 24, have been protected from the limelight surrounding what has grown into a sensational case which has been covered nationwide.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

