Missing Man Found Dead Living In Region Under Assumed Name, Police Say

A longtime Connecticut resident from Northern Fairfield County who has been missing since 2013 has been found dead in an upstate New York apartment living under a different name.

On Monday, July 29, 2013, officers from the Newtown Police Department received a call to check on Robert Hoagland as he failed to pick up a family member from the airport, said Newtown Police Lt. Scott P. Smith. Hoagland was 50 years old at the time.

Through the investigation, it was learned that Robert Hoagland also failed to show up for work that day.

Officers found the family cars, Robert's wallet, medication, and cell phone at the family home, Smith said.

The investigation revealed that Robert Hoagland was last seen on Sunday morning, July 28, 2013, at the gas station at 11 Church Hill Road in Newtown. The investigation remained open, and sightings were received and investigated nationwide, Smith added.

The disappearance of Robert Hoagland received lots of media attention, including a feature on the Investigation Discovery series "Disappeared."

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department contacted the Newtown Police Department with possible information on the whereabouts of Robert Hoagland, Smith said.

The sheriff's department responded to an untimely death of a male at a residence in the hamlet of Rock Hill. They initially could not identify the male but found papers showing the name Robert Hoagland, he added.

Smith, Sullivan County found through a search that Hoagland was missing from Newtown.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Newtown Police detectives met with representatives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department and confirmed the identity of Robert Hoagland, Smith said.

The detectives learned that Robert Hoagland had been living in Sullivan County since around November 2013 and was using the name, Richard King, police said.

Robert Hoagland's remains were taken to the Sullivan County Coroner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death; however, there were no signs of foul play," Smith said.

"The Newtown Police Department sends its condolences to Robert Hoagland's family and friends," Smith said.

