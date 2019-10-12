Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
News

Missing Hudson Valley Man Located

Daily Voice
Gerardo Carlesimo Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
2012 red Ford Fiesta Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

Update:

A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Westchester has been located about 150 miles away from home.

Gerardo Carlesimo of Yonkers, who was last seen at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, was located in Westerly, Rhode Island.

"A concerned citizen noticed him pull over and get out of his car," the New York State Public Safety Department said early in the evening Saturday. "He seemed confused and the concerned citizen asked if he was OK and then contacted local police. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation."

Original report:

A 78-year-old man with dementia has gone missing in Westchester and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

At the request of the Yonkers City Police Department Communications Division, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Gerardo Carlesimo.

He is believed to be driving a red 2012 Ford Fiesta with New York plate ALT 7783. Authorities say he may travel to Connecticut or Rhode Island.

He is described as being 5-foot-9, 130 pounds He was last seen on Winchester Avenue in Yonkers at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt, brown pants and a gray hat. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

