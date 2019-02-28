Contact Us
Missing Hudson Valley Man Located Out Of State

Daily Voice
Vincent Cantone Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
A 2015 grey Toyota Camry Photo Credit: New York Public Safety Department

Update:

The 91-year-old Westchester man who went missing early  Thursday morning, Feb. 28 has been located and is safe.

Vincent Cantone of Yonkers was located in Pennsylvania by Pennsylvania State Police and has been brought to an area hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Original report:

A 91-year-old man described as being disoriented and confused and maybe be in need of medical attention has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Vincent Cantone was last seen on Mountaindale Road in Yonkers at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.

Vincent was driving a 2015 grey Toyota Camry with New York registration GVU-8126.

He is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, tan pants and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Yonkers City Police Department Communications Division at (914) 377-7900 or 911.

