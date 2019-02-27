Missing Greenburgh Woman ID'd In North Carolina Cold Case After 23 Years

The body of a woman found 23 years ago in North Carolina has been identified as being a Westchester resident who was reported missing by her family.

Stacey Boothe-Wilson, was 33 years old when she was reported missing in October 1995 to Greenburgh Police.

Years later, it would be a small DNA sample from a postage stamp provided by Greenburgh police that led the Jacksonville Police Department in North Carolina to identify her remains found all those years ago.

The missing person story of Boothe-Wilson, a former Marine who lived in Greenburgh, began after she separated from her husband in California in August 1994 and moved back to her native Greenburgh with her three children. She was working and living with her family there at the time she was reported missing. Her remains were found in Jacksonville in early December 1995.

According to Jacksonville Police, on Dec. 6, 1995, a surveyor attempting to locate marking stakes located a complete set of skeletal remains in the wooded area in Jacksonville.

Because of the condition of the body, investigators were unable to determine how long the body had been exposed to the elements and no cause of death could be assessed.

The case became part of the Jacksonville Police Department’s Cold Case Investigations for the last 23 years, Jacksonville Police said.

For over two decades, investigators continued to seek the identity of Jane Doe until the DNA from Greenburgh positively identified as being Randi Stacey Boothe-Wilson, police said.

“We would like to thank the JPD detectives who worked this case over 23 years, seeking resolution, never giving up,” said Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

Although she has been positively identified, the investigation is ongoing, the chief said.

“Perhaps there is someone in the Jacksonville or the military community that knew Stacey Boothe-Wilson or have some information about her ties to Jacksonville. Even the smallest bit of information may be of value to the detectives working on this case.” said Chief Yaniero.

Anyone with information about Stacey Boothe-Wilson is asked to contact JPD Detective Bob Garbett at 910-938-6520 rgarbett@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

