Missing Former Area HS Soccer Standout, 29, Found Dead

The body of a former varsity soccer standout in Northern Westchester who went missing in California was discovered inside an abandoned U-Haul, according to authorities.

Ashley Manning, a 2008 graduate of Somers High School, was 29 years old.

The cause of death will be determined by toxicology results, Anaheim Police said. Police are investigating the death as suspicious but say they are not calling it a homicide yet, according to media reports in Los Angeles.

Manning was reported missing two months ago in Los Angeles County shortly after she landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 13 from Dallas, according to KCBS .

Her body, which was wrapped in plastic and cardboard, was discovered at a U-Haul storage facility in Fullerton on Wednesday, Jan. 8, according to reports by KTLA and KCBS.

The truck had been rented by an unidentified person and was tracked down by U-Haul after it was left abandoned in Anaheim, KCBS reported. U-Haul employees discovered the body at the storage facility.

Manning was an All-League and All-Section selection in soccer at Somers High School, where she was team captain as a senior and an honor roll student.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.