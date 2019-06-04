Missing Alligator On The Loose In Hudson Valley Found

A missing 6-foot alligator named Kobe had deputies on the hunt for a few days, but luckily the slippery, bug-eyed guy was found in a neighbor's yard.

Kobe was reported missing on Saturday, May 25, by Columbia County Sheriff David P. Bartlett on Facebook.

The Sheriff's said that deputies were investigating a burglary of a residence on Cemetery Road in the Town of New Lebanon in which an alligator had been stolen.

The notice for the missing alligator said he was 6-foot-long with a scar on face, the tip of his tail was missing, and he had a hole in one of the back web part of a foot, not sure which side.

Kobe at home.

Kobe's owner, the sheriff said, is both licensed and permitted to possess the alligator.

Deputies and the owner searched for the missing gator and a $2,000 reward was even offered.

But it seems as if Kobe was next door all along. A neighbor found him "resting" in their yard on Sunday, June 2, and safely returned him to his owner.

