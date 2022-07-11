Contact Us
Missing 6-Year-Old NY Boy Found Dead In Pond

Onnex Thompson-Hall
Onnex Thompson-Hall Photo Credit: Twitter/New York State Police

A 6-year-old boy who was reported missing was found dead in a pond near his home in New York. 

Onnex Thompson-Hall's body was found by New York State DEC Forest Rangers in the Washington County town of Easton at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to New York State Police.

Authorities said the apparent drowning is believed to be accidental.

Police received a report at about 10:40 a.m. that day that Onnex went missing after he was believed to have wandered off in the area of the Washington County Fairgrounds, State Police said. 

New York State Police and Forest Rangers were assisted by:

  • NYS Fire
  • Cambridge-Greenwich Police
  • Washington County Sheriff’s Office
  • Washington County Public Safety
  • Middle Falls Fire Department
  • Greenwich Fire Department
  • Argyle Fire Department
  • Ft. Edward Fire Department
  • The Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad

An investigation is ongoing. 

