Missing 55-Year-Old Spring Valley Man Found

Update:

A 55-year-old man who went missing in Rockland has been found, the New York State Public Safety Department announced on Friday, July 12.

"Glenn Dondershire is safe; authorities found him in an elevator at his residence," the department said. "He had entered the elevator during a fire drill and had been unable to exit it because of the alarm's activation."

He was last seen in Spring Valley on Lafayette Street at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Original report:

A 55-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the Rockland County resident.

Glenn Dondershire is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia who is believed to be in need of medical attention. He was last seen in Spring Valley on Lafayette Street at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11. He is 5-foot-3, 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or 911.

