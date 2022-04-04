Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Brisk, Dry Start To Workweek Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern
News

Missing 4-Year-Old Located By Mayor In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino
Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino Photo Credit: Village of Port Chester

A quick-thinking mayor in Westchester came to the rescue of a child who was reported missing by his family, police announced.

In Port Chester, the police department received a call from a panicked family at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, who reported that their 4-year-old son had gone missing.

A search was launched, with the Port Chester Police Department canvassing the area around the child’s home to locate the missing kid.

While the search was ongoing, police said that Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino was on Westchester Avenue in the village when he spotted a little boy running across the street, prompting him to jump into action.

According to police, “concerned, the mayor was able to catch up with the boy, speak with him, calm him down, and wait for his parents/(the department) to show up, a spokesperson for the department stated.

“Thanks to the mayor and maybe some luck from above, this turned out OK." 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.