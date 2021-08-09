Metro-North To Start Upgrading Parking Lots At Three Hudson Valley Stations

Metro-North Railroad has announced a series of parking lot upgrades at three Hudson Valley stations.

MTA said upgrades will be made at the stations in Putnam County -- in Cold Spring -- and Dutchess County -- in Beacon, and New Hamburg -- in August and September.

MTA said temporary closures and parking restrictions will be necessary as work is underway to create better drainage and install new pavement and pavement markings.

The Cold Spring parking lot will be closed for about a week beginning Monday, Aug. 16 while crews work on the area. MTA said the lot will be repaved with new asphalt.

MTA said the railroad's parking operator will honor existing permits of Cold Spring customers at the stations in Beacon and Garrison. Customers that use the meters can also use the Beacon and Garrison meters.

The organization added that the Cold Spring municipal lot on Fair Street will also be available for metered parking.

Train service to and from the Cold Spring station won't be impacted.

MTA said the north half of the Beacon station parking lot is currently closed, and after Labor Day, the entire lot will be closed. Drivers will be able to park their vehicles in the parking facility on the west side of the tracks.

In early September, MTA said the parking lot at the New Hamburg station will be reduced to 50% capacity while the project is underway.

“One of the core pieces of Metro-North’s Way Ahead program is maintaining a state of good repair throughout the system,” Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said. “As we welcome back more riders, these upgrades are an important investment in customer safety and convenience.”

