News

Melon Recalled Due To Salmonella Outbreak

A recall has been issued for melon products sold in 16 states, including New York, after being linked to a salmonella outbreak, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Ninety-three people were infected, 23 of whom were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recall is for cut cantaloupe, watermelon and honeydew produced by Caito Foods LLC. The fruit has been sold under various brands or labels at Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe's, Target and Whole Foods.

For a full list of where and when the products were sold, click here.

Other states affected include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

For more info on the recall, check this link to the CDC website.

