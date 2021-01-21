Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland Resident Charged For Role In Capitol Riot
News

Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Photo illustration of lottery balls
Photo illustration of lottery balls Photo Credit: Image by Alejandro Garay from Pixabay

For the third time in history, a national lottery is nearing a $1 billion jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at about $970 million as of Thursday, Jan. 21.

The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 22, at 11 p.m.

No one has won the jackpot over the last 37 drawings, which is the longest time the game has ever gone without a jackpot win. The top prize has been growing since a Wisconsin player won a $120 million jackpot on Sept. 15, 2020.

The $970 million-prize would wind up being about $716.3 million in cash after taxes and fees - the second-largest prize in the game’s run, according to lottery organizers.

Each Mega Millions play costs $2. Tickets to win the jackpot can be purchased until Friday, Jan. 22, at 10:45 p.m.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won Friday, it would be the third-largest lotto prize ever. The two largest jackpots won were $1.58 billion in 2016 and $1.53 billion in 2018.

The Mega Millions jackpot was won five times in 2020.

For more information, visit Mega Millions online - megamillions.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.