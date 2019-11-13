Contact Us
News

Meat Products Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Zak Failla
Meat products are being recalled due to a Listeria scare.
Meat products are being recalled due to a Listeria scare. Photo Credit: File

More than 25,000 pounds of sausage products are being recalled due to a Listeria scare.

Ezzo Sausage Company, based out of Columbus, Ohio, is recalling approximately 25,115 pounds of sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The products subject to recall were produced on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Nov. 5. The recalled items have the establishment number “EST. 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the company alerted FSIS of a positive sample for Listeria monocytogenes. A complete list of recalled items can be found here .

According to FSIS, the recall is Class I, which means it “s a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

No consumers have reported any adverse reaction from eating the recalled items.

According to health officials, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

