Breaking News: Mark Ruffalo HBO Series To Film In Area This Week
News

Mazda Recalls Nearly 190,000 Vehicles

Zak Failla
2018 Mazda 3 models have been recalled.
2018 Mazda 3 models have been recalled. Photo Credit: Mazda

Mazda announced that it is recalling nearly 200,000 Mazda 3 compact cars nationwide due to failing windshield wipers.

Over the weekend, the company posted documentation stating that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recalling models produced between 2016 and 2018.

According to the NHTSA, metal deposits can cause the wiper relay to stick, knocking out the wipers and causing limited visibility for drivers. There have been no reported crashes or injuries due to the malfunction.

Dealers will replace the front wiper control module at no cost to owners beginning on June 3. Mazda recently recalled nearly 300,000 vehicles over the summer, a result of the Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.

