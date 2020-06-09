Mayor To John Oliver: We'll Take Offer To Rename $110M Sewage Plan For You

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton says he's going to make good on his promise to name the city’s $110 million sewer plant after John Oliver and has accepted an offer from the comedian - with one condition.

Oliver said that he would donate $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, $25,000 to Donors Choose fund for Danbury teachers, and $5,000 to ALS Connecticut if Boughton went through with what was initially a tongue-in-cheek proposal about renaming the sewage plant.

Boughton's proposal came after Oliver criticized the jury selection process in the United States in his Sunday, Aug. 30 show.

Oliver said errors have led to thousands of Connecticut residents having been left out of jury selection.

“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not Danbury?” Oliver mused. “Because, and it’s true, (expletive deleted) Danbury."

After the back-and-forth, Boughton announced his decision Sunday morning, Sept. 6.

"John Oliver, we thought it about," Boughton said in a video posted by New Haven-based ABC affiliate WTNH Channel 8 on Sunday morning, Sept. 6. "We're going to take you up on your offer - $55,000 if we name this plant after you.

"However, we do have one very specific condition."

The "big reveal" for that specific condition will come at 10 a.m. Sunday on WTNH's "Capitol Report" program. WTNH is available online here.

Boughton had earlier announced he had formulated a plan regarding the proposal in a video posted on Twitter and Facebook on Friday, Sept. 4. Check the video here and move to the 14:50 mark.

“We think it’s fair and reasonable and rational and will help us help some people,” Boughton said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.