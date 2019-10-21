Contact Us
News

Massive Search Underway For Missing West Point Cadet

Joe Lombardi
The Hudson River in the area of West Point. Photo Credit: nyslandsummit.org

A massive search is underway for a cadet believed to be armed who has gone missing from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Search efforts started when the cadet failed to show up for a military skills competition over the weekend. He was last seen at the academy on Friday, Oct. 18.

The cadet, whose name has not been released, is reportedly a member of the Class of 2021

His M4 rifle is also missing, but officials don’t believe he has any ammunition or magazines. They say he may be a danger to himself, but they do not believe he's a threat to the public.

New York State Police and the Coast Guard are assisting military police in their search.

Anyone with information about the cadet’s whereabouts is asked to call West Point Military Police at 845-938-333.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

